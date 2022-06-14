Litchfield man charged with beheading pregnant woman in Alton home

ALTON — An Alton woman, eight months pregnant, was decapitated in her home, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend now faces murder charges in the deaths of the woman and her unborn child.

Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, is held on $2 million bail in the murders of Liese Dodd and the baby.

Alton police Chief Marcos Pulido called Holloway a monster.

"What was observed, what was learned, what was found, is absolutely terrible," the chief said in an emotional video describing the crime. "She was decapitated by a freaking savage monster."

Dodd's mother went to check on Dodd and found the gruesome scene Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton. Dodd had recently moved to the home.

Dodd, who was also 22 years old, was expecting the birth of her baby July 27, according to her online baby registry. It was her first child.

"This mother-to-be, and her family, were in the planning stages of a baby shower that was supposed to be at the end of June," Pulido said.

Holloway lives in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street in Litchfield. Gillespie police arrested Holloway on Thursday afternoon while investigating a theft case.

Alton police and the Illinois State Police crime scene technicians searched a trash bin next to the apartment complex, and the Alton Telegraph reported that cameras on and around the Milton Center nearby may have captured an image of a man throwing away items in the trash.

"What she went through ... can make some people completely lost for words," Pulido said.

What the first-responders saw in that apartment was horrific, the chief added, and the department has a wellness program for its officers to speak with counselors.

