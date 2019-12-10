ST. LOUIS — Authorities who were alerted Tuesday to a possible explosive device found in a pickup between two downtown St. Louis courthouses later determined that it was a false alarm.
The Carnahan Courthouse and the Civil Courts Building were placed on lockdown for about an hour beginning around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities said the driver of a black pickup parked on Market Street outside the Civil Courts Building and told a sheriff's deputy he smelled something in the truck that he thought might be a bomb.
Police investigated the truck and said no explosives were found. St. Louis police said the driver appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis and was evaluated by paramedics.
