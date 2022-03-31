Longest-serving magistrate judge in U.S. set to retire

ST. LOUIS — The longest-serving magistrate judge in the U.S. has announced his intent to retire next year, federal officials said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge David D. Noce, who joined the bench in 1976, will retire May 1, 2023.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said Noce is the longest-serving magistrate judge in the country and “the longest serving judge of any stripe in Missouri,” state or federal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker is also retiring, effective Feb. 3, her 12th anniversary on the federal bench.

Neither Noce or Baker wanted to comment, citing the lengthy period before they are actually retiring.

Sippel said that delay is part of the lengthy magistrate judge replacement process. The court first has to seek the permission of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to fill the position, a decision based on the district's caseload and the cases magistrate judges handle.

Sippel said in eastern Missouri, they use "the judges to the fullest extent possible and the caseload justifies it.”

That step can take one to two months.

Next, officials open up applications for the position and select a commission of lawyers or laypeople who have 90 days to review applications, conduct interviews and recommend five people for the position.

The district judges then have 60 days to select a candidate, who then has to pass an FBI background check.

Noce worked as a law clerk, U.S. Army legal officer and federal prosecutor before being selected for the bench.

Baker, 64, was a St. Louis Circuit Court Judge from 1999 to 2004, when he was named to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. She was also once a television reporter.

Applications are being accepted for both positions until May 2.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.