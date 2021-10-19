Longtime O'Fallon, Ill., police officer named new public safety chief

O'FALLON, Ill. — A 22-year veteran of the O'Fallon Police Department will take the reins as its next director of public safety, city officials announced Monday.

Kirk Brueggeman was appointed this week to lead the area's police and fire departments, emergency medical services and communications center.

He grew up in Swansea and got a job in the O'Fallon department in 1999, working up the ranks and becoming a captain in 2016. He served as a supervisor for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and an instructor at the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission.

In an interview, Brueggeman said his main priorities as chief will be to continue the work already being done in the city. He said he planned to focus on community engagement and leading the region in public safety.

"This is an amazing, wonderful community," he said. "I'm proud to serve here, and I'm proud to continue my service to the city of O'Fallon as director of public safety."

In a statement, Mayor Herb Roach applauded Brueggeman's skills as a "leader, relationship builder and visionary police officer."

“He will serve as the next Police Chief and Director of Public Safety with excellence," Roach said.

