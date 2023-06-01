ST. LOUIS — Longtime prosecutor Mary Pat Carl is returning to the city to lead new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore's homicide team, Gore's spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Carl worked in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office for roughly 14 years, including as lead homicide prosecutor, and unsuccessfully ran in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primary elections against Gore's predecessor, Kimberly M. Gardner. She will leave her current job in Madison County, Illinois, where she prosecutes violent crimes.

On Tuesday, Carl said she was excited to support Gore "and to jump in and get to work."

"I'm anxious to learn what needs to be done and try the cases that need to be tried," she said. "I've had many conversations with Gabe over the last week, and I have all the confidence in the world in him that he's going to be able to quickly bring this office around."

Gore said this week he would rely on former St. Louis prosecutors like Carl to "lead the resurgence" of an office that has lost staff attorneys by the dozens in recent years. Last week, he hired Marvin Teer to be the office's chief trial assistant, about three months after he left Gardner's office.