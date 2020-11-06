Longtime St. Louis corporate lawyer appointed judge

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson appointed a long-time corporate law attorney as a judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit Friday.

William Corrigan Jr., 61, who ran unsuccessfully for St. Louis County executive in 2010, will take over the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Warner Jr. The 21st Circuit covers St. Louis County.

Corrigan, of St. Louis, currently serves as a partner at Armstrong Teasdale.

Born in University City, Corrigan grew up in Florissant and Ballwin. His father was a St. Louis County circuit court judge. Corrigan went to Chaminade High School, then to Notre Dame University. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law.

Corrigan also served as president of the Missouri Bar Association for a year in 2003-2004.

In 2017, Corrigan was among those vying to become U.S. attorney in Missouri’s eastern district.