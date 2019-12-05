Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

ST. LOUIS — A driver for Lyft was accused Thursday in St. Louis of picking up a woman downtown, taking her for a ride and raping her.

Larry Donnell Ward, 53, of the 3300 block of Bay Tree Drive in St. Peters, was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping.

Court documents say Ward picked up a woman on June 22 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, turned off his ride-share location software and deviated from the route to her requested destination.

Ward then entered the back seat and raped her while she was intoxicated, charges say. Test results from a rape kit confirmed the presence of Ward's DNA.

Bail for Ward was set at $100,000 cash. A booking photo of him was not immediately available, as he was not in custody Thursday.

It was not clear why charges were filed more than five months after the alleged rape.

Representatives for the Circuit Attorney's Office and Lyft could not immediately be reached Thursday.

No lawyer for Ward was listed in court records.

