Lyft driver attacked by St. Louis carjacker who bites off part of his ear

ST. LOUIS — A Lyft driver was attacked by a passenger who bit off part of his ear Sunday in a carjacking in the Midtown neighborhood, police said.

The 32-year-old victim told officers that a woman passenger attacked him about 5:50 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Market Street.

As he was driving, a woman in the back seat ordered him to pull over and said she had a gun, police said.

She grabbed the Lyft driver's phone and threw it out the window, police said. She tried to take his car keys and, in a struggle, bit the driver's ear, police said.

The driver tried to pull away, but the woman pushed him out of the car, climbed into the driver's seat and drove away. The Lyft driver was treated at a hospital for the injuries to his ear.

Shortly after the carjacking, the suspect, a 39-year-old woman, was involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 44 and Walnut Street. Police haven't said if she was injured in that crash.

Also on Sunday, another Lyft driver was robbed of his car at gunpoint in the 3500 block of Missouri Avenue, in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood. That driver, a 34-year-old man, was uninjured, police said.

The driver had been trying to pick up a rider on Missouri about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was forced him out of his 2016 Chrysler 200 at gunpoint by three young men.

