Lyft driver shot while transporting passenger in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Lyft driver was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon for a gunshot wound.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman, picked up a passenger at around 2 p.m. on Friday. Shortly after, someone in another car fired at her vehicle.

The driver was struck in the forehead. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was reported in stable condition, according to police. The passenger was not injured.

The incident took place at 16th Street and Cass Avenue, on the border of the Carr Square and St. Louis Place neighborhoods.

