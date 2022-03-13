Macoupin County man found dead in car in pond

BRIGHTON, Ill. — A Brighton man was found dead Sunday morning in a car that was submerged in a pond near the 3000 block of Miles Station Road.
The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Kenneth Torrez, 31, of Brighton.
Deputies were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.
