Macoupin County man found dead in car in pond

BRIGHTON, Ill. — A Brighton man was found dead Sunday morning in a car that was submerged in a pond near the 3000 block of Miles Station Road.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Kenneth Torrez, 31, of Brighton.

Deputies were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.

