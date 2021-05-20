Madison County agrees to pay $850K to settle former employee's sex harassment suit

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County governing board on Wednesday approved an $850,000 settlement of a former employee's sexual harassment claims.

The full settlement agreement with the employee, Kristen Poshard, was not immediately available Thursday but a lawyer said there was no admission of liability by county officials.

Poshard's 2019 federal suit said then-County Board member Philip Chapman began pursuing the married woman in May 2017, five months after she was hired as chief deputy administrator for community development. The suit says that after she complained, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and County Administrator Douglas Hulme discussed barring Chapman from county buildings, but suspended and then fired Poshard.

They told the media she was under investigation and had concealed information from the public, the suit says.

Lawyers for Poshard and Chapman did not immediately return a message about the settlement.

Prenzler, in a statement when the suit was filed, said he asked for Chapman's resignation, but Chapman refused.