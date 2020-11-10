 Skip to main content
Madison County announces new head public defender
MADISON COUNTY — Judges in Madison County Monday announced the appointment of a new chief public defender for the county, Mary N. Copeland.

Copeland, 46, of Godfrey, has been an assistant public defender since her graduation from St. Louis University's law school in 2003.

She is the first woman to hold the position in the county.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Copeland said she is "grateful and humbled."

Copeland replaces John Rekowski, who is retiring at the end of the month.

