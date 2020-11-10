Madison County announces new head public defender

MADISON COUNTY — Judges in Madison County Monday announced the appointment of a new chief public defender for the county, Mary N. Copeland.
Copeland, 46, of Godfrey, has been an assistant public defender since her graduation from St. Louis University's law school in 2003.
She is the first woman to hold the position in the county.
In a statement announcing the appointment, Copeland said she is "grateful and humbled."
Copeland replaces John Rekowski, who is retiring at the end of the month.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
