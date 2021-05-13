Madison County businessman admits failing to pay millions in taxes

MADISON COUNTY — A business owner from Madison County on Thursday admitted failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes.

Gary Hunsche, 56, of Troy, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court via video to one felony count of willfully failing to pay employment taxes.

Hunsche owned and ran the employee leasing companies Unique Personnel Consultants and Unique Risk Management in Troy, Illinois, Assistant U.S. Attorny Norm Smith said during the hearing. Hunsche withheld taxes from employee paychecks but didn't send that money to the IRS, Smith said.

Hunsche's actions cost the IRS between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, Smith said.

Hunsche was indicted in 2019. The indictment says his companies supplied between 3,000 and 5,000 temporary workers to other businesses.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.