MADISON COUNTY — A Madison County businessman has been indicted in federal court and accused of failing to pay more than $15 million in taxes, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Gary Hunsche, 54, of Troy, now faces six felony counts of willfully failing to pay employment taxes and two counts of willfully failing to pay individual income taxes, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
The indictment claims that between 2011 and 2016, Hunsche failed to pay over $15 million in federal incomes taxes, Social Security, and Medicare taxes, including $11 million in required withholdings from employees’ paychecks. Hunsche owned two temp agencies in Troy, Unique Risk Management Inc. and Unique Personal Consultants Inc., which supplied between 3,000 and 5,000 to other businesses, the indictment says.
Hunsche defaulted on two agreements with the IRS, in 2011 and 2015, to pay monthly installments. The indictment also claims that Hunsche spent millions of dollars of the money on a new pond, retaining walls, the planting of hundreds of trees, a barn with a full-sized basketball court and other improvements for his personal home.
No lawyer is listed for Hunsche in court records. He could not be immediately reached for comment by phone or email.