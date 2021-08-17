Madison County businessman gets 4 years for failing to pay IRS

MADISON COUNTY — A business owner from Madison County was sentenced in federal court in Benton, Illinois, Tuesday to four years in federal prison for failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes.

Gary Hunsche, of Troy, withheld taxes from employees' paychecks but didn't turn that money over to the IRS, prosecutors have said. Hunsche owned and ran the employee leasing companies Unique Personnel Consultants and Unique Risk Management in Troy that supplied thousands of temporary workers to other businesses.

Hunsche, then 56, pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of willfully failing to pay employment taxes.

He also has been ordered to repay $1.7 million to the government.

