Madison County coroner identifies woman who died in Alton house fire

ALTON, Ill. — The Madison County coroner's office on Friday identified the Alton woman who died in a house fire.
LaDon Mick, 63, died at her home in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton.
Firefighters responded to the home around 5:50 a.m. Thursday and found thick smoke coming from the back of the house. They got the fire under control, but when they entered the house, they found Mick and a large dog dead inside.
Preliminary autopsy results revealed Mick died from smoke inhalation. Routine toxicology testing and the cause of the fire remain under investigation, according to the coroner's office.
