Madison County coroner identifies woman who died in Alton house fire
ALTON, Ill. — The Madison County coroner's office on Friday identified the Alton woman who died in a house fire.

LaDon Mick, 63, died at her home in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton.

Firefighters responded to the home around 5:50 a.m. Thursday and found thick smoke coming from the back of the house. They got the fire under control, but when they entered the house, they found Mick and a large dog dead inside.

Alton Fatal fire

An early morning fire in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton on Nov. 18, 2021. Photo via KTVI (Fox2.)

Preliminary autopsy results revealed Mick died from smoke inhalation. Routine toxicology testing and the cause of the fire remain under investigation, according to the coroner's office.

