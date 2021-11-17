 Skip to main content
Madison County judge convicts man of sexually assaulting 6-year-old at park
EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County judge on Wednesday convicted a St. Louis County man of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at an Alton park in 2019. 

Keith Hare, 52, of Cool Valley, was convicted of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in a bench trial by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine said.

Haine attributed the conviction to the "courageous testimony" of children. 

“While nothing can undo the terrible abuse that the victim experienced at the hands of the defendant, the bravery that she and the other young witnesses displayed on the witness stand was nothing short of extraordinary,” Haine said in a statement. 

Each count of sexual abuse carries a sentence of six to 60 years in prison and would run consecutively, Haine said. Sentencing will be at a later date. 

