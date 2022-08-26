 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County jury find man guilty of murder after highway shooting

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder on Friday after a fatal highway shooting last year. 

A jury also found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

In August of last year, police discovered a shot-up vehicle on Highway 3 near Niedringhaus Avenue, and airlifted a shooting victim in the car to a hospital. The victim, Ahmaad Nunley, later died at a hospital. Johnson received the attempted murder charge because another woman in the car was also shot but survived. 

Johnson was arrested over two weeks after the shooting on Aug. 19, 2021 with his charges sealed, and prosecutors to date have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

He could face up to 60 years in prison for the murder charge, and his sentencing date was not yet set.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.  

