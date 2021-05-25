 Skip to main content
Madison County man charged with sexual assault of 11-month-old
Devin Brazier

Devin P. Brazier, of Alton, is facing charges that include predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Photo courtesy of Madison County State's Attorney's Office

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man is facing charges that include predatory criminal sexual assault after an infant was assaulted last week, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement Tuesday.

Devin P. Brazier, 27, is accused of assaulting an 11-month-old girl, Haine said.

“Crimes against innocent children are truly the worst,” Haine said. “These charges are just the most recent example of Madison County’s dedicated efforts to bring child predators to justice."

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X felony in Illinois and carries a penalty of 6 to 60 years in prison. The crime is not eligible for probation and at least 85% of the sentence must be served.

It wasn't immediately clear if Brazier has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

His bail was set at $500,000.

