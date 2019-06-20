EDWARDSVILLE • A Madison County man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison for taking nude photos of a 3-year-old girl, according to a statement from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois.
Tyler Scott Seibold was charged with producing and distributing child pornography in June 2018.
An investigation by the FBI revealed that Seibold downloaded multiple images of child pornography between November 2017 and May 2018. In June 2018, agencies executed a search warrant on Seibold's residence and seized computers and cellphones, on which agents found original images of a young girl.
Agents contacted the girl's mother, and during the course of the investigation the girl told her mother that Seibold also exposed himself to her.
At Seibold's sentencing, both of the girl's parents provided testimony of the emotional impact Seibold's abuse had on the young girl, who is now receiving counseling.
Seibold will also be subject to 10 years of supervised release during which he will attend sex offender treatment, will not be allowed to possess cameras or recording devices and will not have unsupervised contact with minor females.