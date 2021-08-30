Madison County prosecutor opposes early release for Paula Sims in daughters' deaths

MADISON COUNTY — Madison County's chief prosecutor said Monday he would oppose early release for a Metro East woman convicted of killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, announced in March that Paula Sims' sentence of life without parole would be altered to allow her to seek release from the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
Sims was convicted in 1990 of killing her 6-month-old daughter, Heather, whose body was found in May 1989 in a trash can by a fisherman in West Alton. Sims and her family lived in Alton at the time.
Sims then admitted to having killed her infant daughter Loralei three years earlier when the family lived near Brighton, a town in Macoupin and Jersey counties. Sims was convicted of obstructing justice in that death.
In her request to Pritzker for clemency, Sims said she killed both infants while suffering postpartum psychosis, her longtime lawyer Jed Stone said earlier this year.
On Monday, Madison County Prosecutor Thomas Haine submitted a letter to the board that would grant Sims' release, arguing she repeatedly lied to police, doctors, family members and jurors when she denied culpability in the deaths and instead said the babies were abducted by a masked man.
The letter outlined how Sims had filed a petition in the past arguing her lawyer was incompetent because he didn't pursue an "insanity defense based on post partum depression."
That petition was denied, in part because Sims' attorney "made a reasoned and calculated choice not to further pursue a defense that his client could not support," an appellate court judge wrote in 2001.
Haine said the latest argument for clemency was an attempt to take "another bite at the same rotten apple" and not enough to overturn the sentence.
"Defendant's shifting and farfetched psychological story offer the (parole board) no clear reason to grant her parole and overturn this life sentence," he wrote.
Sims is currently in custody at the Logan Correctional Center, north of Springfield, Illinois. She will be interviewed by the Prisoner Review Board on Sept. 16, and a public hearing will be held at a later date.