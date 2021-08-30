Madison County prosecutor opposes early release for Paula Sims in daughters' deaths

MADISON COUNTY — Madison County's chief prosecutor said Monday he would oppose early release for a Metro East woman convicted of killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, announced in March that Paula Sims' sentence of life without parole would be altered to allow her to seek release from the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Sims was convicted in 1990 of killing her 6-month-old daughter, Heather, whose body was found in May 1989 in a trash can by a fisherman in West Alton. Sims and her family lived in Alton at the time.

Sims then admitted to having killed her infant daughter Loralei three years earlier when the family lived near Brighton, a town in Macoupin and Jersey counties. Sims was convicted of obstructing justice in that death.

In her request to Pritzker for clemency, Sims said she killed both infants while suffering postpartum psychosis, her longtime lawyer Jed Stone said earlier this year.