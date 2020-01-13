Madison County prosecutor seeks federal death penalty in high-profile murder cases

Police have said Witcher and McMillan killed Bethalto homeowner Shari Yates, her son, Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and another man, John McMillian as part of a multi-state crime spree. They are also accused of killing of a 31-year-old woman in Alabama, kidnapping a married couple in Tennessee and a series of other crimes over a week’s span, police have said.

Prosecutors say Noland and Mills were staying in St. Louis before driving to Granite City to kill 36-year-old Thomas. The suspects are a couple and the victim, Thomas, was Noland's ex-boyfriend, family members told the Post-Dispatch.

IF the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois accepts the cases, they would eligible for the federal death penalty. Illinois lawmakers abolished the state death penalty in 2011.

"By requesting the resources of the federal government, it is my purpose to seek the ultimate justice for these victims and their families," Madison County State's Attorney Gibbons said in a statement Monday.