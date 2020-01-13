Madison County prosecutor seeks federal death penalty in high-profile murder cases

MADISON COUNTY — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons submitted a request Monday asking federal prosecutors to take over a group of high-profile murder cases to make them eligible for the federal death penalty.
The cases involve five homicides over 20 days in Madison County: Timothy Banowetz, 28, was charged in the Jan. 4 killing of prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori; Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were charged in a multi-state crime spree that included a triple homicide in a Bethalto home on Dec. 19; and Kadeem Noland and Christine Mills were both charged in the Jan. 8 killing of Granite City resident Jason Thomas.
Prosecutors said the cases are eligible for federal prosecution because all the defendants crossed state lines to commit the crimes.
In Banowetz's case, prosecutors say he drove a car from Missouri onto a secluded area near Gori's sprawling Edwardsville home. He then held two minors captive before stabbing Gori to death, court documents allege.
Police have said Witcher and McMillan killed Bethalto homeowner Shari Yates, her son, Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and another man, John McMillian as part of a multi-state crime spree. They are also accused of killing of a 31-year-old woman in Alabama, kidnapping a married couple in Tennessee and a series of other crimes over a week’s span, police have said.
Prosecutors say Noland and Mills were staying in St. Louis before driving to Granite City to kill 36-year-old Thomas. The suspects are a couple and the victim, Thomas, was Noland's ex-boyfriend, family members told the Post-Dispatch.
IF the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois accepts the cases, they would eligible for the federal death penalty. Illinois lawmakers abolished the state death penalty in 2011.
"By requesting the resources of the federal government, it is my purpose to seek the ultimate justice for these victims and their families," Madison County State's Attorney Gibbons said in a statement Monday.
Federal executions have been on hold for 16 years. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the administration of President Donald Trump from restarting the practice after four inmates appealed planned executions.
Federal death cases are rare. Today, sixty-three federal prisoners are on death row, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.