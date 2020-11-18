Madison County shuts down vote on 'Blue Lives Matter' resolution following outcry

Board member Donald Moore, a Republican, said he created the resolution in support of officers in the county.

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the County Board of Madison County, Illinois, declares their support for all police officers that protect our families, our friends and our neighbors against those groups that endanger us all by spreading chaos, encouraging civil unrest and destroying our communities in an effort to weaken our democracy,” the resolution read.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore acknowledged the language was harsh and that he has not heard of any violence associated with protests in Madison County. Since receiving feedback from the board and community, he said he revised the resolution to take out the word “anarchist” and replace “Blue Lives Matter” with law enforcement.

“I feel because of all the social unrest across this country and what police have to put up with, I just want police to know the people of Madison County still support them,” Moore said. “What’s wrong with saying, ‘I support the police?’”

‘Political rhetoric’

Michael Parkinson, a Democrat and the only police officer on the board, said he thought the resolution was divisive and a case of bad timing.