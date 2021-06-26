Madison County woman dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer on I-70

ST. LOUIS — A Madison County woman died Friday morning in a head-on crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Illinois.

Jasmine Streator, 26, of Glen Carbon, was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain west on I-70 in Bond County at about 8:45 a.m. when she veered off the road, crossed the median, and hit a tractor-trailer before rolling over, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was a 33-year-old man from New York. He was not injured.

Interstate 70 and the frontage road were closed for about five hours during the crash investigation, according to ISP.

