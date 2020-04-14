Madison County woman gets 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

MADISON COUNTY — A woman from Bethalto has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting children, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Andrea S. Leisgang, 38, pleaded guilty in February to one count each of criminal sexual assault and predatory criminal sexual assault. She was sentenced to 15 years on the first charge and 60 years in prison on the other, prosecutors said.
Her husband, Jeremy D. Leisgang, 31, was sentenced in October to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal assault charges.
Both will have to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison. They must serve at least 85% of their sentences.
The Leisgangs were originally accused of sexually assaulting three girls and one boy for three years starting in 2016, prosecutors said. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a news release announcing the sentence that Jeremy Leisgang sexually assaulted the four children and Andrea Leisgang sexually assaulted two, but knew about the assaults against all four.
“A lifetime in prison is absolutely appropriate for this woman who systematically preyed on these children and committed the most horrific and unspeakable acts. Madison County is a safer place with both her and her co-defendant locked behind bars. I’m proud of our prosecutors for achieving justice for these victims,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said in the statement.
Andera Leisgang was sentenced March 20, but the announcement was delayed due to the statewide stay-at-home order issued that day, prosecutors said.
