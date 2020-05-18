Madison man charged with murder in fatal Venice shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Monday accused a man from Madison with shooting into a car in Venice last week, killing another man.

A second person was charged with obstructing justice for allegedly lying to investigators.

Gerrin L. Massie, 23, faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors say that about 7:30 p.m. on May 12, he fired 15 times into a car on Market Street in Venice that was carrying three men. Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30, was hit in the back of the head and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The attempted murder counts relate to the other two passengers.

Tahjae Simms, 21, is facing a felony charge of obstructing justice for denying any knowledge of the crime to a special agent with the Illinois State police, charging documents said.

Massie is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Simms' bail has been set at $200,000, prosecutors said.

