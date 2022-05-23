Madison man charged with murder in killing of Granite City man

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Granite City man on Saturday night, authorities said.

Sean L. Bennett, 44, of the 1600 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison, is facing three counts of first-degree murder, plus one count each of armed robbery, use of a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, court documents show.

Granite City police responded to a reported shooting about 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Edwards Street. They found Corey C. Ayers, 48, of Granite City, wounded. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Bennett was in custody at the Granite City Police Department as of Monday. His bail had been set at $2 million.