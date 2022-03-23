 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Major Case Squad called in after man found fatally shot in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was investigating Wednesday after a man was found fatally shot in his vehicle.

Police were called around 7 a.m. to the 3900 block of Circle Drive in Robertsville, where they found Jarrett T. Obenauer, 29, of Franklin County, dead of a gunshot wound.

Twenty-nine investigators are working with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to solve the case, officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 636-583-2560 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

