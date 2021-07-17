 Skip to main content
Major Case Squad called to investigate death in Madison
Major Case Squad called to investigate death in Madison

MADISON — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting death of a man from Texas. 

Antwone L. Brown, 48, was fatally shot Friday night in the 500 block of Washington Avenue, in Madison, police said.  Just before midnight, a 911 caller reported a man down. Brown was pronounced dead at a St. Louis area hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 709-7750.

