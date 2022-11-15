Major Case Squad ID man found shot dead in Cool Valley

COOL VALLEY — A team of 15 investigators was called Sunday evening after a St. Ann man was found shot dead in a vehicle.

Normandy police were called to the 1700 block of South Florissant Road about 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a gas station, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Officers could not initially locate any victims, but were later called back to the scene at 11 p.m. and found 20-year-old Synciere D. Jamison shot dead in a vehicle.

Normandy police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis help with the investigation.

Jamison lived in the 10000 block of Cabana Club Drive in St. Ann.

Editor's note: This has been updated to correct that the shooting happened in Cool Valley.