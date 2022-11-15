 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major Case Squad ID man found shot dead in Cool Valley

  • 0

COOL VALLEY — A team of 15 investigators was called Sunday evening after a St. Ann man was found shot dead in a vehicle.

Normandy police were called to the 1700 block of South Florissant Road about 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a gas station, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Synciere D. Jamison

Synciere D. Jamison

Officers could not initially locate any victims, but were later called back to the scene at 11 p.m. and found 20-year-old Synciere D. Jamison shot dead in a vehicle. 

Normandy police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis help with the investigation. 

Jamison lived in the 10000 block of Cabana Club Drive in St. Ann.

Editor's note: This has been updated to correct that the shooting happened in Cool Valley. 

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News