FERGUSON — Police on Wednesday released the identity of the man shot and killed during a home invasion early Sunday in Ferguson.
Darion D. Williams, 27, of Ferguson, was shot dead in front of a home in the 1500 block of Knollstone Drive.
Police had been called there just before 4 a.m. on reports of a home invasion.
Ferguson police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a unit of investigators from police departments throughout the region, take over the case.
