Major Case Squad investigates after 18-year-old shot, killed in Pine Lawn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was investigating Monday after an 18-year-old was shot in Pine Lawn and later died.

North County Cooperative officers were called about 2:20 a.m. Monday to the 6100 block of Creston Avenue, where an 18-year-old man had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

Another person, a 19-year-old man, was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds but has since been released.

The Major Case Squad was asked by the North County Cooperative to take over the investigation.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.