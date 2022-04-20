 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major Case Squad investigates deadly Normandy shooting

  • 0

NORMANDY — The Major Case Squad was investigating after a St. Charles man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Normandy.

Police said they were called to the 7700 block of Woodstock Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired.

They said they found 30-year-old Eugene M. Davis inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The people who were with Davis were not hit by gunfire, police said.

Witnesses told investigators a vehicle was seen speeding away from the shooting, but they were unable to provide a description of the car or its occupants.

Those with information in the case and wish to remain anonymous are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News