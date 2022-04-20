Major Case Squad investigates deadly Normandy shooting

NORMANDY — The Major Case Squad was investigating after a St. Charles man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Normandy.

Police said they were called to the 7700 block of Woodstock Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired.

They said they found 30-year-old Eugene M. Davis inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The people who were with Davis were not hit by gunfire, police said.

Witnesses told investigators a vehicle was seen speeding away from the shooting, but they were unable to provide a description of the car or its occupants.

Those with information in the case and wish to remain anonymous are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

