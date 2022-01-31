Major Case Squad investigates death in Macoupin County town

MACOUPIN COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a 91-year-old woman was found dead outside her home early Monday in the town of Bunker Hill.

Nancy Blycker was found with multiple injuries about 7:40 a.m. Monday at the end of her driveway in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane, a statement from the Major Case Squad said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County coroner.

Bunker Hill, a town of approximately 1,700 people, is roughly a 41-mile drive northeast of St. Louis.

No other details were available. The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information on the case to contact them by calling 618-585-3214.