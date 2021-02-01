Major Case Squad investigating after 2 men found dead in burned Alton home

ALTON — Two men were found dead inside a home in Alton early Monday after authorities responded to a fire at the residence, according to the Major Case Squad.
Firefighters and police responded about 6 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive. One man was found dead at the scene, and a second man was found a little while later, police say.
Police did not say how the men died, but said it appeared to be by "homicide means." The case is now classified as a homicide.
Police ask anyone with information to call 618-296-5544.
Please see our initial press release pertaining to our latest activation in Alton (unincorporated Madison County), IL. pic.twitter.com/UDWg4udYdB— MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) February 2, 2021
