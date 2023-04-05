CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A regional team of detectives is investigating a shooting death on Tuesday night of a 21-year-old Fairview Heights man.
Ralen T. Liverpool was found in a car by police around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 73rd Street.
Officers said one of the car's windows had been shot out and Liverpool had been shot dead.
Local police called the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate.
The Major Case Squad is an investigative unit of investigators from police departments throughout the bi-state region.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck covers police for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Call her at 314-340-8344 or send your tips to drieck@post-dispatch.com.
