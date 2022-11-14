 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major Case Squad investigating after person found shot dead in Normandy

  • 0

NORMANDY — A team of 15 investigators were called Sunday evening after a person was found shot dead in a vehicle.

Normandy police were called to the 1700 block of Florissant Road about 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a gas station, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Officers could not initially locate any victims, but were later called back to the scene at 11 p.m. and found a person shot dead in a vehicle. 

Normandy police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis help with the investigation. 

Additional information was not immediately available.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News