Major Case Squad investigating after person found shot dead in Normandy

NORMANDY — A team of 15 investigators were called Sunday evening after a person was found shot dead in a vehicle.

Normandy police were called to the 1700 block of Florissant Road about 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a gas station, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Officers could not initially locate any victims, but were later called back to the scene at 11 p.m. and found a person shot dead in a vehicle.

Normandy police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis help with the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.