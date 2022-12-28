Major Case Squad investigating after teen shot dead in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A regional team of detectives is investigating the Christmas Eve killing of a 17-year-old boy.

Cahokia Heights police were called just before midnight Saturday and found LaShawn Bell's dead on Fall Street, between Williams Street and Richard Drive, said Capt. Brian Koberna, chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

Bell had been shot and killed just about a mile from where he lived, Koberna said.

Cahokia Heights called the Major Case Squad, a team of investigators from multiple jurisdictions in the St. Louis region and southern Illinois.

Police on Wednesday had not established a motive or identified any suspects, but Koberna said the investigation is very active.