 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major Case Squad investigating after teen shot dead in Cahokia Heights

  • 0

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A regional team of detectives is investigating the Christmas Eve killing of a 17-year-old boy.

Cahokia Heights police were called just before midnight Saturday and found LaShawn Bell's dead on Fall Street, between Williams Street and Richard Drive, said Capt. Brian Koberna, chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

Bell had been shot and killed just about a mile from where he lived, Koberna said.

Cahokia Heights called the Major Case Squad, a team of investigators from multiple jurisdictions in the St. Louis region and southern Illinois.

Police on Wednesday had not established a motive or identified any suspects, but Koberna said the investigation is very active.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News