Major Case Squad investigating death in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Saturday was investigating the death of a woman found as police officers responded to a report of a burglary.

The victim was found dead about 11:15 a.m. by Creve Coeur police in an apartment in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive.

The Major Case Squad said Saturday the cause of death had not been determined. More than a dozen investigators were working with Creve Coeur detectives on the case.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending the notification of her family.

