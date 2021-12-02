Major Case Squad investigating death of Eureka High School senior

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking for the public's help as it investigates the death of an 18-year-old high school student from Eureka whose body was found in Pacific.

Kiley Kennedy, 18, a senior at Eureka High School, was found dead near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Franklin County about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Tom Wilkison of the Major Case Squad said in a statement released Thursday.

Franklin County deputies found the teen's body while responding to a report of a female lying next to a vehicle. The Major Case Squad was then asked to lead the investigation. The circumstances of her death are being "actively investigated," the statement said.

Investigators urged anyone with information to call a tip line at 636-583-2560, ext. 3002 or 3004. Those who want to remain anonymous or are interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Officials at Eureka High School, which is in the Rockwood School District, have been notified of her death and have made arrangements for students affected by the news, the statement said.

It's the second student tragedy to affect the Rockwood School District in the last month. In November, two students from Marquette High School were among three teens killed in a crash in Ballwin. Two other students from the same Rockwood school were injured in the crash.

