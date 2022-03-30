 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Major Case Squad investigating death of Overland man

The Major Case Squad (MCS) of Greater St. Louis on Wednesday was called in to investigate a suspicious death of a man in his Overland home.

Police said they received a call Tuesday evening from Hossein Cyrus Rastegar’s family requesting a welfare check on him because they were unable to get contact with the 65-year-old man.

When officers arrived, they said they found him dead inside his home in the 10000 block of Midland Boulevard.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide and Overland officers called in MCS on Wednesday to investigate.

A spokesperson confirmed Rastegar’s cause of death is why investigators are treating his death as a homicide, but did not release what that was.

Details on how the man died or why his death is considered suspicious were not immediately released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call MCS at 314-227-2860 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

