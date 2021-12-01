Major Case Squad investigating death of woman found north of Pacific

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning near a mobile home park north of Pacific.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was called about 7 a.m. to reports of a body spotted on the ground near the Victoria Gardens mobile home park near Highway 100 and Country Aire Lane, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement Wednesday.

The woman was reported dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the death.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the woman killed or said if foul play is suspected.

