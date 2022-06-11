Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was investigating Saturday after police found two men shot dead at a residence in Cahokia Heights.

Officers were called around 11:22 a.m. for a welfare check on two people in the 4100 block of Brady Avenue.

Officers said they found Cahokia Heights resident Dantez T. Ford, 21, in a car parked in the driveway and 24-year-old Sean A. Johnson of Swansea inside the residence. Both men had been fatally shot.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4260 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.