FERGUSON — The Major Case Squad is investigating a home invasion that killed one person in Ferguson early Sunday morning.

The Ferguson Police Department responded to a call for a home invasion at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Knollstone Drive. When officers arrived, they found a victim shot dead in front of the home while several suspects had entered the home looking for money, authorities said.

Ferguson police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a unit of investigators from police departments throughout the region, to investigate.

Police will not release the name of the victim until the next of kin has been notified. No other information was immediately disclosed. Police declined to comment further.

Those with information in the case and wish to remain anonymous are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).