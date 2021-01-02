 Skip to main content
Major Case Squad investigating Ferguson shooting death
Major Case Squad investigating Ferguson shooting death

FERGUSON —The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a shooting death Friday night in the 300 block of South Dellwood Avenue, police said.

Ferguson police officers were investigating an alert of gunshots at th e location at 8:22 p.m. and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The officers were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.                           

Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said in a press release that investigators think the shooting was a targeted attack, and was not related to celebratory gunfire in the area.

