You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Major Case Squad investigating homeless man's death near Belleville
0 comments

Major Case Squad investigating homeless man's death near Belleville

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

S. CLAIR COUNTY — The Major Case Squad has activated to investigate the death Friday of a homeless man found in St. Clair County near Belleville, officials said.

Tyress R. Wilson, 31, was homeless and had been staying at various homes in the Belleville area, Lt. Brian Koberna, Major Case Squad deputy commander, said in a news release.

Sheriff's deputies were called at 6:46 a.m. Friday and found Wilson dead on the ground outside a home on Eastland Drive, Koberna said.  Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 618-825-5200.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports