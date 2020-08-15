Major Case Squad investigating homeless man's death near Belleville

S. CLAIR COUNTY — The Major Case Squad has activated to investigate the death Friday of a homeless man found in St. Clair County near Belleville, officials said.

Tyress R. Wilson, 31, was homeless and had been staying at various homes in the Belleville area, Lt. Brian Koberna, Major Case Squad deputy commander, said in a news release.

Sheriff's deputies were called at 6:46 a.m. Friday and found Wilson dead on the ground outside a home on Eastland Drive, Koberna said. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 618-825-5200.

