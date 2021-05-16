Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — A man was shot and killed here late Saturday, police said.

Officers from the Brentwood Police Department responded to reports of shots fired just before midnight in the 8700 block of Eager Road. They found the man, from Town and Country, with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Major Case Squad is investigating, and released few details Sunday. The victim's identification will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone with information related to this case can call 314-963-6708 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

