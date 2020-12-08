 Skip to main content
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Pagedale
ST. LOUIS — A man died Tuesday after being shot in Pagedale, according to an announcement from the Major Case Squad.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue.

The man has not yet been identified, but police say he was 20 years old. 

A detective who was investigating the scene was shot at just a few blocks away in University City, according to St. Louis County police, who say the detective was uninjured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

