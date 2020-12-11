 Skip to main content
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Sauget
SAUGET — The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week in the Metro East. 

Dominick S. Warren was killed about 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Curtiss Steinberg Drive and Sauget Industrial Parkway, according to a social media post from the Major Case Squad

The release did not identify Warren's age or how he was killed.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information to call Sauget police at 618-332-6507 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

