ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The regional Major Case Squad was called in to investigate the shooting death of a man found Sunday night lying next to a car in a neighborhood near Cahokia.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was called to the 100 block of Amelia Drive about 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found the 36-year-old man lying outside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found on a residential street in a neighborhood between Cahokia and Centreville, and was pronounced dead.
Police did not immediately identify the victim Monday pending notification of his family.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis — a group of detectives that work homicide cases in smaller jurisdictions that lack the needed investigative units — was called in to investigate the death.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-5201.